SSC JHT 2019 Registration: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC will close the online registration process for SSC Junior Hindi Translator Exam 2019 on the official website - ssc.nic.in tomorrow. Candidates who have not yet filled the application are advised to complete the process by tomorrow.

SSC JHT 2019 Registration: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC is all set to close the online registration process for SSC Junior Hindi Translator Recruitment Exam 2019 through the SSC official website i.e. ssc.nic.in tomorrow, September 26, 2019. Candidates who are interested to apply to the SSC JHT 2019 vacancies but have not yet filled the online application form are advised to complete the registration and application process by tomorrow evening. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to fill the registration form online.

How to download the SSC JHT 2019 Notification?

Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JHT Notification link

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed

Download the same and go through it to check details such as eligibility criteria, examination pattern and other details

Follow the instructions on the notification to apply

SSC JHT 2019: How to Register Online?

Candidates need to visit ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the online registration option given in the notification

On clicking, candidates will be directed to the registration form

Here, enter the details and click on the submit button

Now, id and password will be generated

Keep the same for reference

Click on the online application form and proceed to fill the details in it

Upload scanned copies of necessary documents and click on submit button

Keep a copy of the confirmation page for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to check the SSC JHT 2019 Notification

