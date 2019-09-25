SSC JHT 2019 Registration: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC is all set to close the online registration process for SSC Junior Hindi Translator Recruitment Exam 2019 through the SSC official website i.e. ssc.nic.in tomorrow, September 26, 2019. Candidates who are interested to apply to the SSC JHT 2019 vacancies but have not yet filled the online application form are advised to complete the registration and application process by tomorrow evening. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to fill the registration form online.
How to download the SSC JHT 2019 Notification?
Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the JHT Notification link
On clicking, a pdf will be displayed
Download the same and go through it to check details such as eligibility criteria, examination pattern and other details
Follow the instructions on the notification to apply
SSC JHT 2019: How to Register Online?
- Candidates need to visit ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the online registration option given in the notification
- On clicking, candidates will be directed to the registration form
- Here, enter the details and click on the submit button
- Now, id and password will be generated
- Keep the same for reference
- Click on the online application form and proceed to fill the details in it
- Upload scanned copies of necessary documents and click on submit button
- Keep a copy of the confirmation page for reference if necessary
Here’s the direct link to check the SSC JHT 2019 Notification