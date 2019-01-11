SSC JHT Exam Notification 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification regarding the facility of a scribe and compensatory time for persons who are specially abled and are going to appear in the upcoming SSC examination. The Hindi Translator recruitment exam will be held on January 13, 2019.

SSC JHT Exam Notification 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published a notification regarding the facility of a scribe and compensatory time for those specially abled persons who are going to appear in the upcoming SSC examination this year through its official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the same by logging into the website of SSC. Meanwhile, the notification on the official website of SSC says, Facility of a scribe for persons with benchmark disabilities will be provided to the following eligible: i.e.

Visually Handicapped

Cerebral Palsy

Both Arms Affected

Or those who have physical limitation to write and need assistance to write in the exam

While the compensatory time will be 20 minutes per hour of the examination with or without a scribe.

The Hindi Translator recruitment exam will be held on January 13, 2019. Candidates must note that the admit cards for the upcoming examination will also be available on the official website soon. Candidates taking the examination this year are advised to keep an eye on the website so that they do not miss out any important information.

How to download the Notification?

Visit the website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Important Notice -Facility of scribe and compensatory time for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and go through the same carefully

Take a print out if necessary for future reference

Direct link to download the notification online: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_09012019.pdf

