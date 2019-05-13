SSC JHT Paper II 2019: Hall tickets released @ssc.nic.in, check steps to download: Candidates can download the admit card of SSC JHT online from the official website @ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the SSC JHT paper II can visit the official website, regional wise and download the hall ticket for the exams.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday has released the admit card of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) for paper II on May 13. Candidates can download the admit card of SSC JHT online from the official website @ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the SSC JHT paper II can visit the official website, regional wise and download the hall ticket for the exams.

The exam will be conducted on May 26, 2019. Earlier, SSC had conducted JHT Paper I examination. The result for the paper I was released on March 22, 2019, and 2041 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Paper II exam.

Step 1: Visit this website @ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the tab which reads admit card of SSC JHT

Step 3.Clicking on the tab that will be redirected to another page.

Step 4: Enter your Registration number

Step 5: Hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download the same for future use

Only those candidates can access the admit card who have been shortlisted for SSC Junior Hindi Translator paper II. After downloading the SSC JHT admit card, candidates must cross-verify whether all the particulars reflecting on it are correct. If not, then they must immediately contact the authority and get the corrections done.

SSC JHT is conducted for the recruitment of candidates in the post of Senior Hindi Translator, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak in ministries/departments.

