SSC JHT Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC is all set to release the recruitment notification for the posts of Junior Hindi Translator or JHT posts today on ssc.nic.in. Interested candidates can check the details here.

All the candidates who are interested to apply for the posts at SSC are advised to keep an eye on the official website as the Staff Selection Commission will release the notification anytime soon. Interested candidates can follow the instruction to download the same given here.

Candidates must note that they will have to fulfill the eligibility criteria set by the Commission for being eligible to apply to the vacant posts. Candidates need to check the eligibility criteria, vacancies and other necessary details of the SSC JHT Recruitment 2019 on the notification after it is released by the Commission before applying online.

How to check the SSC JHT Recruitment 2019 Notification online?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission or SSC as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the SSC JHT 2019 Notification link

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here all the details will be given

Download the page and take a print out of the notification for reference

For more information regarding the JHT Recruitment, candidates need to visit the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in.

