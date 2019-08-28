SSC JHT Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released a notification for the recruitment of fresh candidates to the posts of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) on the official website – ssc.nic.in. Those who are interested to appear in the SSC JHT 2019 Recruitment examination will have to submit their applications through the prescribed format on the official website of SSC. The steps to download the SSC JHT Notification has been mentioned below.
According to reports, the notification for the SSC JHT Recruitment 2019 was released yesterday, August 27, 2019, on SSC official website. The notification contains all the details of the recruitment such as SSC JHT Exam Pattern, SSC JHT Application Process, SSC JHT 2019 vacancy details, SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria and others.
How to download the SSC JHT Notification 2019?
- Log into the official website of the Commission
- On the homepage, click on the relevant notification link for SSCJHT Recruitment 2019
- On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window
- Download the PDF and take a print out of the same for reference
Here’s the direct link to download the SSC JHT Notification 2019: ssc.nic.in
SSC JHT Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
- Commencement of online application process: August 27, 2019
- Last date for submission of applications online: September 26, 2019
- Last date for fee payment online: September 28, 2019
- Last date for offline Challan generation: September 28, 2019
- Last date for application fee payment through Challan: September 30, 2019
- SSC JHT Recruitment 2019 Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) date: November 26, 2019
- SSC JHT Recruitment 2019 Computer Based Examination for Paper-II (Conventional): To be notified later