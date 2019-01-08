SSC JHT Recruitment 2019: The admit cards or hall tickets for the examination to be held on January 13, 2019, is all set to be released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website soon. Candidates can check the website - ssc.nic.in and download the SSC JHT Admit Card 2019 by following the steps given here.

SSC JHT Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct the recruitment examination for the Hindi Translator posts this year and the admit cards for the same will be published on the official website of the Commission soon. Candidates who have submitted their application forms and are appearing in the examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website – ssc.nic.in. The Commission had recently released the dates of the examination on the official website and according to the schedule, the Hindi Translator examination will be conducted on January 13, 2019.

How to download the SSC JHT Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2019?

Log into the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – ssc.nic.in

Candidates will be taken to the homepage of SSC

Now, click on the link that reads, “SSC JHT Admit Card 2019” and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a new page

Log in to the user portal with the credentials available

Candidates will have to click on the Download Admit Card Option

On clicking, the admit card or hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download the SSC JHT Admit Card 2019 and take a coloured print out of the same

for reference in the examination

Direct link to go to the official website of SSC – https://ssc.nic.in/

