SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result for the post of junior Hindi translator (JHT), senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak on the official website ssc.nic.in. Those who appeared for the examination can check the result at the official website. The examination was conducted on January 13, 2019. For the examination, a total number of 15,573 candidates appeared, out of which 2,041 candidates qualified. The qualifiers of the Paper I are eligible for the Paper-II. As per the official notification, Paper-II will be held on May 26, 2019. Paper II will be a descriptive paper.

As per the official notification, the representations received from the candidates regarding the answer keys are being carefully examined. They’ve been suitably addressed while preparing the final answer key. The answer keys have been prepared on the basis of which the final evaluation was prepared. Besides this, the marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates and final answer keys along with the question paper(s) in a standard format will be released shortly on the Commission’s website. For further information related to the admit card will be released on the website of the respective regional offices in due

course.

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak result: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, on the top, click on Result option

Step 3: Click on the tab JHT log-in using the registration number

Step 4 In the column, which says Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018 – List of Candidates Qualified In Paper-I for Appearing In Paper-II, click on the Result option

Step 5: Result will appear in PDF format

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak cut-off: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018

Step 3: A notification will open in a Pdf format.

Step 4: Check your cut-off

Here is the important note: 146 SC, 34 ST, 507 OBC, 11 OH, 3 HH and 8 VH candidates have qualified the examination at UR standard. This has been shown under their respective categories.

A minimum qualifying cut-off of 20% i.e. 40.00 marks will be available for PwD category ‘Others’.

