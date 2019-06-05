SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak recruitment 2019: The final answer keys of the SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak has been released on the official website @ ssc.nic.in. The candidates who appeared for the exams can download the answer keys from the official website. The answer key link will remain available till July 3 on the official website.

The question papers of the candidates has also been uploaded by SSC. This move has been taken by the commission to ensure greater transparency in the examination system.

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak final answer key: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘answer key’ in the main tab, on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘final answer key for JHT, SHT, Hindi Paaradhyapank..’

Step 4: A PDF will be opened in the new tab.

Step 5: At the end of the PDF, click on the mentioned link.

Step 6: In the new window, a login page will be opened

Step 7: Fill all the details in the space provided as required

Step 8: Download the answer keys. Take out a print out for future use.

To read the whole notification, click here

The paper-II, a descriptive exam was conducted on May 26, 2019. A total number of 15,573 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of which 2,041 candidates qualified the exam and cleared the eligibility criteria for paper-II. The answer keys will only be available until one month’s time, that is, up to July 3, 2019. After this, the link will be deactivated.

Here’s the direct link to download answer keys

https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2207/59422/login.html

