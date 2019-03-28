SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released the vacancy details of the post of junior Hindi translator (JHT), junior translator, senior Hindi translator (SHT) and Hindi Pradhyapak on the official website ssc.nic.in. A total of 48 vacancies are to be filled, including PwD quota through this recruitment drive.

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Recruitment 2019: The vacancy details of the post of junior Hindi translator (JHT), junior translator, senior Hindi translator (SHT) and Hindi Pradhyapak has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the official website ssc.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 48 vacancies are to be filled, including PwD quota. These vacancies were published by the SSC. Paper-I was conducted for the recruitment posts on January 13, 2019. A total number of 15,573 candidates had appeared for the examination. Out of which, 2,041 candidates qualified the examination for the paper I. They are qualified for paper II. As per the official notification, paper II will be conducted on May 26. It will be a descriptive examination.

SSC recruitment 2019: How to check vacancy details

Step 1: Go to the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Paradhyapak vacancy..’ link

mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF with vacancy and salary detail will be displayed

Step 4: Download it if you want to

Check out the notification here

In the meantime, SSC released a notification, for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam. Of which the application process is still underway. It will end on April 5, 2019 at 5 pm.

The last date for making the payment is April 7, 2019. The selected candidates will be employed on the post of lower division clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant (JSA), postal assistant or sorting assistant, data entry operator (DEO), data entry operator grade A.

Age Limit : Candidates’ age should not be exceeded than 30 years.

Educational Qualifications:

For Junior Hindi Translators (CSOLs):

Following are the documents that are necessary to bring:

(I) (a) Master’s degree of a recognised University or equivalent in Hindi or English with English or Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at degree level.

Or

(b) Master’s degree of a recognised University or equivalent in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi or English medium and English or Hindi as a compulsory. It can be an elective subject or as a medium of examination at degree level.

Or

(c) Master’s degree of a recognised University or equivalent in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject or either. It can be either of the two as a medium of examination. It is either be a compulsory or elective subject at degree level.

II) A recognised diploma or certificate course in a translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa. A two-years- experience of translation work from Hindi to English, and vice-versa in Central or State Government Offices including Government of India undertakings.

III) a) Bachelor’s degree with Hindi and English as the main subjects (which includes the term compulsory and elective).

IV) b) Bachelor’s degree in Hindi with English as one of the subject at degree level either as compulsory or optional from a recognised University or Institute plus Master‟s degree in any subject from a recognised University or Institute plus Bachelor of Education from a recognised University/ Institute.

V ) c) Bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognised University or Institute plus Master’s degree in Hindi with English as one of the subjects at degree level either as compulsory or optional from a recognised University or Institute plus Bachelor of Education from a recognised University/ Institute.

Meanwhile, the result for skill test conducted for recruitment at the post of Stenographer Grade C and D has also been declared on the official website by the Staff Selection Commission.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More