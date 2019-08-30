SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Recruitment 2019: The staff selection commission has released the notification for the Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Posts. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of the SSC

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Recruitment 2019: The recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Recruitment 2019 has been released by the staff selection commission on its official website at ssc.nic.in. SSC in its recent recruitment notification has released the vacancies for the posts of Junior Translator, Junior Hindi Translator, Hindi Pradhyapak and Senior Hindi Translator in various government departments. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to fill the application form by visiting the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.

The online application process has started from August 27 and will continue till September 26. Candidates should apply soon so as to avoid the last-minute rush. Also, applicants applying for the posts should not exceed the age limit of 30 years as on 01/01/2020 The first stage computer-based test will be conducted on November 26.

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Recruitment 2019: Important dates

August 27, 2019: Beginning of the Online Application forms

September 26, 2019: Last date to apply online

September 28, 2019: Last date for making online fee payment and generation of offline Challan

November 26, 2019: Date of Online Exam (Paper-I)

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Before applying for the posts, candidates are advised to read the notification clearly and then apply for the same

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab which says ‘SSC JHT 2019 notification’

Step 3: A notification will appear on the screen, read it carefully

Step 4: Go back to homepage of the website

Step 5: On the top, click on the ‘Apply online’ tab

Step 6: After that click on ‘JHT’ column and click on apply online

Step 7: Fill in the application form correctly with the details asked

Step 8: Download the filled application form for future reference.

