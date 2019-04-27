SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradyapak Recruitment 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an additional list of candidates qualifying for the Paper 2 exam. According to the notification, 68 more ex-Servicemen candidates have qualified for the upcoming exam. Check the notification by clicking on the direct link given below.

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradyapak Recruitment 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification declaring the additional results of candidates who have qualified in Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 through its official website on yesterday, April 26, 2019.

According to the notification, the Commission had found that 68 ex-servicemen candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR) category were not shortlisted even after they scored more marks than the last selected UR category candidates due to unpremeditated omission.

How to check the SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradyapak Recruitment 2018-19 latest notification?

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission as mentioned above

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to the homepage

Here, click on the link that reads, “Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 – Result of additional candidates qualified in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II”

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed on the page

Go through the same and take a print out if necessary

Here’s the official website 0f SSC to check the SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradyapak Recruitment 2018-19 latest notification directly: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/writeup_jht_26042019.pdf

