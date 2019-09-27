SSC JHT, SHT, Junior Translator, Hindi Pradhyapak Document Verification 2019: SSC or Staff Selection Commission has released the detailed option form on the official website ssc.nic.in for all Hindi Translator posts vacant in the organization. Candidates can follow the steps to download the form in the article given below.

SSC JHT, SHT, Junior Translator, Hindi Pradhyapak Document Verification 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the detailed option form for JHT, SHT, Junior Translator, Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 on the official website – ssc.nic.in. SSC has released a notification om the official website that reads, ” Detailed Option Form for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018″. Those who have applied to the above-mentioned posts are advised to download the option form and fill the same before the last date.

Candidates will have to enter their Name, Roll No, and according to the form, the candidates should indicate their options, in order of preference and separately for the post in the format mentioned in the notification. SSC has also released the final vacancies against the posts yesterday, September 26, 2019.

Here’s the link to download the vacancy details: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/final_vacancy_JHT2018_26092019.pdf

How to download the detailed option form of JHT, SHT, Junior Translator, Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018?

Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

Candidates will have to click on the Detailed Option Form link

Now, on clicking, candidates will be directed to the form

Download and take a print out

Now fill the option form and submit during the DV

Here’s the direct link to download the SSC Detailed Option Form

Moreover, the Commission had released the 2019 Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translators and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 result of Paper-II on September 4, 2019, on its official website. According to the results, 715 candidates have qualified for the Document Verification process. Based on the cut-offs fixed by the Commission, the candidates will have to appear for the DV from September 30, 2019, onward at the Regional Offices of SSC.

Meanwhile, the Paper 2 results of Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translators, and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination is still available pn the SSC official website. Those who have not yet downloaded the result sheet or list of shortlisted candidates are advised to check the same on the official website for reference. For more details on the SSC Recruitment 2019, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the SSC official website.

