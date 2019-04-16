SSC JHT, JT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Recruitment 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the marks for SSC Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018 Paper-1 exam on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can follow the steps to download the marks given here.

SSC JHT, JT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Recruitment 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of SSC Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018 Paper-I results on March 22, 2019. through its official website and according to the latest reports, the marks of Paper-I examination for the above-mentioned posts have been uploaded on the official website of SSC yesterday, i.e. on April 15, 2019.

The Staff Selection Commission JHT, JT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Recruitment 2018-19

How to check the SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Recruitment 2018-19 Exam Paper-1 marks?

Visit the official website 0f the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Uploading the marks of Paper-I of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018 (0.00 KB)” and wait for the page to download

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed

Go through the pdf notification and click on the link given in it which has been highlighted in blue that reads, “Marks of Paper-1 of JHT, JT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak Exam 2018 – Click here”

Now, candidates will be directed to a new window

Check the marks and download the page for reference if necessary

Note: If a candidate finds any difficulty in accessing then marks, they can directly contact the authority for information regarding the same.

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of SSc and download the marks pdf: https://ssc.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More