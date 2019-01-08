SSC Recruitment 2019: The recruitment examination of Hindi Translator is going to be held soon. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming examination can check the details regarding the upcoming examinations below.

SSC Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to conduct the recruitment examination for the candidates who have applied for the posts of Hindi Translator through the official website next week. The Commission had released a notification regarding the examination dates on December 27, 2018, on the official website – ssc.nic.in. According to the notification released on the official website, the Hindi Translator examination will be held by the Commission on January 13, 2019.

Candidates who have not yet check the details of the examination can click on the link to download the date sheet below. The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the examination for Hindi Translator, Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak on the date mentioned above. Candidates appearing in the examination must note that they need to carry their admit cards on the day of the examination along with them. The admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the examination. Failure to produce the admit cards or hall tickets of the examination will get the candidates barred from appearing in the same.

The admit cards will be published on the website of SSC soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Commission for downloading the same. They can download their respective admit cards by following the instructions given below for their convenience. For more information regarding the SSC examinations to be conducted this year, candidates need to log into the official website of SSC.

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – https://ssc.nic.in/

How to check the exam dates?

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – ssc.nic.in

Candidates will be directed to the homepage of SSC

Click on the link that reads, “Important Notice-Examinations to be conducted by the Commission from 13.01.2019 to 16.03.2019”

Candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download the pdf and go through all the details in it

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Also, reports in a leading media website claim, the Commission is likely to release the notification of SSC CGL 2019 exam on its official website soon.

Candidates can click on the direct link given here to download the SSC JHT Exam Datesheet 2019: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/schedule_examination_27122018.pdf

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More