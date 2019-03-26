SSC JHT, SHT Recruitment Exam 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) and Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) recruitment first CBT exam through its official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates must check the steps to download the result and other necessary details regarding the recruitment process given here.

According to the notification released on the SSC’s official website, a total of 15,573 candidates had appeared in this recruitment examination of JHT and SHT posts.

How to check the SSC JHT, SHT Recruitment Exam 2018-19 result notification?

Log into the official website of Staff Selection Commission as mentioned above Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018 – List of Candidates Qualified In Paper-I for Appearing In Paper-II (286.86 KB)” and wait for the page to download Candidates will be redirected to a new pdf Here, go through the details and follow the instructions

How to check the list of qualified candidates for the upcoming Paper 2 exam?

Log into the website of SSC as above Now, on the right-hand side, enter the details to enter into the user portal Click on the Login button After logging in candidates will have to click on the result link Download the pdf and take a print out of the same for future reference of necessary

What’s Next?

Moreover, candidates who have qualified in the examination must note that they will have to appear in the next round of the recruitment examination to be conducted by the Commission soon. The notification also says that Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of the SSC JHT, SHT examination will be conducted by the Commission on May 26, 2019.

Meanwhile, the admit cards and other necessary details or update on the examination will be published on the website of the concerned Regional Offices in shortly. Thus, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the regional SSC official websites.

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of SSC and check the notification online: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/jht_2018_paper_I_write_up_22032019.pdf

