SSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission will begin the online application process for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) recruitment on February 1, 2019 on the official website ssc.nic.in. The last date to file the application form is February 25, 2019. The examinations will begin from September 23 and it will end on 27, 2019. According to the latest notification of SSC, the Commission will release the schedule for the examination of the academic year 2019 soon. In the month of March, the commission will advertise for the Combined Higher Secondary Level examinations. However, the online application process for the Combined Graduate Level exam will begin from May 5, 2019.

The CGL examination is scheduled to begin from June 4 to June 19, 2019. While CHSL will start from July 1 to 26, 2019.

Here are the steps to apply for the post-SSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link ‘online application process’

Step 3: Enter the required details in the login page

Step 4: Click on submit, once the application process completes

Step 5: Download it

Step 6: Take out a print out for future use

About SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India. The primary function is to recruit staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. Its headquarters is situated in New Delhi with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities. The Staff Selection Commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training. It comprises of Chairman, two Members and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations who are appointed on such terms and conditions. It may be prescribed by the Central Government from time to time.

