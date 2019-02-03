SSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct the examination for the Junior Engineer post from September 23 to 27, 2019. The online application process of the same has already begun from February 1, 2019 on the official website. Following are the steps to apply for the post on the official website.

SSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has started the application process of the Junior Engineer post on February 1, 2019 on the official websites ssc.nic.in. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the same. The last date of filing the application process is February 25, 2019. The examination is scheduled to begin from September 23 to 27, 2019.

How to apply: SSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘online application process’

Step 3: Enter the required log-in details

Step 4: Once the application process completes, click on submit option

Step 5: Download the application process. Take out a print out for future use.

The Commission has also released the examination calendar for the academic year 2019. According to SSC, in the month of March, the commission will advertise for the Combined Higher Secondary Level examinations. While the online registration process for the Combined Graduate Level exam will commence from May 5, 2019.

The CGL exam is scheduled to take place from June 4 to June 19, 2019. While CHSL will be conducted from July 1 to 26, 2019.

About SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India. The main function of the SSC is to recruit staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. The headquarters is situated in New Delhi. The regional offices are situated at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

The Commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training. It comprises of Chairman, two Members and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations. It is appointed on such terms and conditions which may be prescribed by the Central Government from time to time.

