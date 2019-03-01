The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the exams conducted for the posts of junior Hindi translators, junior translator, senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Exam (Tier-1) ssc.nic.in. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply through the same. A computer-based-test examination was held on January 13. Candidates will have to use their user ID and password to download the answer keys.

The answer keys for the exams conducted for the posts of junior Hindi translators, junior translator, senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Exam (Tier-1) has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the official website ssc.nic.in. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply through the official website. These are the tentative answer keys for the eligible candidates to download. A computer-based-test examination was conducted on January 13. The candidates will have to use their user ID and password. The candidates can take out the print out of their respective response sheets after the above specified time limit.

In case of errors, the candidates can raise objections and submit their raised objection from February 28 to March 02, 2019 through online method only. For every raised objection, the candidates will pay Rs 100 per challenge.

SSC Exam Pattern

The first part of the SSC will include the questions on general intelligence and reasoning. This section will comprise of 50 marks. Part 2 includes general awareness. This section is comprised of 50 marks. While part 3 will contain questions from English language and comprehension for 100 marks. The duration to conduct the examination is 2 hours to answer all questions.

Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had conducted the annual examination for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) Group- ‘B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract domain. The interested candidates are requested to undergo 2 stages of SSC JE selection procedure, that is, Paper- I and Paper– II every year.

