SSC Junior/Senior Hindi Translator: The recruitment notification for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhayapak is to be released by the Staff Selection Commission on the official website of ssnic.in. The interested candidates can visit the official website of the SSC to apply online.

SSC Junior/Senior Hindi Translator: The Staff Selection Commission is likely to release the notification for the recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhayapak on the official website of ssnic.in. The interested candidates can visit the official website of the SSC to apply online. The advertisement will contain the detailed eligibility criteria, terms and conditions etc for the combined recruitment to the required positions. The application window will stay open till November 19, 2018.

Earlier, the notification was expected to be out on 01 September 2018. The Commission will hold an Open Competitive Online Examination for the posts. The examination will consist of two papers i.e. Paper I and Paper II. The candidates will have to appear for Paper I followed by Paper II.

Following are the steps to apply for SSC grade C, D stenographer exam 2018:

1. Visit the official website for SSC (ssc.nic.in)

2. Login to the site.

3. Follow the link provided to apply online.

4. Enter your details in the fields provided.

5. Pay the application fees

6. Take a print out of the registration slip

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who are done with their Master’s Degree in English or Hindi can apply for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator while candidates with Bachelor’s in Hindi with English are eligible for Hindi Pradhyapak Post.

Following is the payscale of SSC JHT Exam 2018

Junior Translator / Junior Hindi Translator – Level 6 (Rs.35400- 112400) Senior Hindi Translator – Level 7 (Rs.44900- 142400) Hindi Pradhyapak – Level 8 (Rs.47600- 151100)

The exam date of SSC JHT Paper-II will be declared in December 2018 and Result Date will in January 2019

The candidates are required to pay Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only) as the application fee. The payment will be made through SBI Challan/SBI Net banking or through credit/debit cards of any bank (SC/st/PwD/ Ex-servicemen/Women candidates are exempted from paying fee). The result of the exam SSC JHT Paper-I, SSC JHT Paper-II will be announced in November and January 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More