SSC MTS Exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has advised the candidates applying for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 to apply before the last date i.e. May 29, 2019, citing heavy traffic as the reason on the website during the last dates. Advising the candidates, SSC said aspirants may not be able to apply in the last dates, so they should do it before May 29.

SSC had invited the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts on April 22, 2019, with the closing date of May 29, this month. The candidates who want to apply for the recruitment examination can do it before the deadline. The Last date to apply for the Mult Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff Examination 2019 is May 29, 2019. Candidate can visit the official website of SSC in order to apply for the recruitment examination.

Important dates for SSC MTS Exam 2019

Online application started: April 22

Last date to apply: May 29

Last date of making payment: May 31

Date of examination MTS (Tier 1): August 2- September 6

Date of examination MTS (Tier 2): November 17

Application fees for SSC MTS Exam 2019

The candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories will need to pay Rs 100 for the application form while as the aspirants belonging to other categories are barred from payment of application fee. The application fees can be paid through both online or offline method.

Education qualification for SSC MTS Exam 2019

The candidates should have passed matriculation exams from the recognized board or university in order to apply for the said examination.

SSC MTS Exam 2019 procedure

MTS examination will be divided into two paper i.e. Paper 1 and paper 2. SSC will conduct Paper 1 from August 2 to September 6, 2019, and Tier 2 will be held on November 17, 2019. Paper 1 will be carrying of objective type questions while Paper 2 will be descriptive in nature. The papers will be set in both Hindi and English languages. There will be negative marking also, for every wrong answer in Paper 1, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

