SSC MTS 2019: The Staff Selection Commission will release a detailed notification for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Exam 2019 (SSC MTS) 2019 examination on Monday, April 22, 2019 on the official website ssc.nic.in. As per various media reports, SSC will expectedly release a notification for around 10,000 plus vacancies for various posts under MTS Non-Technical such as peon, safaiwala, jamadar, junior gestetner operator, chowkidar etc. According to the recently released short notification, the Computer-Based Mode test of The Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 recruitment in different Ministries/Departments of Government of India and their Attached and Subordinate Offices will be conducted from August 02 to September 06, 2019

According to the earlier released notification, SSC MTS Recruitment notification, candidates will be selected on the basis of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2019 (Paper-I) and Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2019 (Paper-II).

Paper I will be conducted from August 02 to September 06, 2019 while the Paper II is scheduled to be held on November 17, 2019. Candidates will be shortlisted for the MTS Paper II on the basis of their performance in MTS Paper II.

Important Dates for SSC MTS 2019

Notification release date – 22 April 2019

Last Date of Application – 22 May 2019

SSC MTS hall ticket download date – 10 days before the exam

SSC MTS Paper I – 02 August to 06 September 2019

SSC MTS Paper II – 17 November 2019

SSC MTS Salary:

The selected candidates will receive a remuneration of Rs 5200- 20200 + Grade Pay Rs.1800,

SSC MTS Educational Qualification: A 10th pass-out or equivalent from a recognised board can apply for the recruitment and the applicant should fall under the age bracket of 18 to 25 years.

SSC MTS Nationality:

A candidate should be a citizen of India, a subject of Nepal, a subject of Bhutan, a Tibetan Refuge, a person of Indian Origin migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Afganistan, Kenya, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam.

