SSC MTS 2019: The students who had applied for MTS posts can now check their SSC MTS 2019 application status on the Staff Selection Commission website at www.ssc.nic.in. It was possible after SSC activated the application status for MTS Posts. Candidates need to provide registration number and date of birth for checking the application status.

SSC has advised candidates of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 to submit their application before May 29, 2019, that is also the last date. They have been advised to do it because there would be heavy traffic on the website during the last days.

In a notification, SSC has said that candidates can complete the online payment till May 31, 2019, till 5 pm. Candidates who want to pay fees in offline mode can do it till June 1, 2019.

Here is the direct link for checking SSC MTS 2019 application status https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/GetMTSApplicationStatus

SSC has not mentioned how many vacancies they will be filling through the recruitment. Media reports have suggested that the vacancies would be around 10674. These posts would include Safaiwala, Peon, Safaiwala, Junior Gestetner Operator, Jamadar and others. SSC had released the notification, inviting the filling of vacancies on April 20 in an employment newspaper. The SSC MTS 2019 examination will be in computer-based mode.

