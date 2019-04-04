MTS 2019 Notification: It is expected that the SSC will recruit more than 10,000 candidates for various posts under MTS Non-Technical posts such as Peon, Safaiwala, Jamadar, Junior Gestetner Operator, Chowkidar etc. The last date for submission of online application form is May 22, 2019.

The SSC MTS Non-Technical job aspirants should have passed 10th class passed or equivalent from a recognised Board.

MTS 2019 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will publish recruitment notification for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Non-Technical posts on April 22, 2019, on its official website (https://ssc.nic.in/), reports said. Eligible and interested candidates waiting for the official notification should keep a track on the SSC website for latest updates. Earlier, SSC MTS Notification 2019 was expected to be published on November 3, 2018.

The age of the candidates should be 18 to 25 years.

As per the earlier released SSC MTS Recruitment Notification, the selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2019 (Paper-I) and Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2019 (Paper-II). SSC MTS Exam for Paper I will be conducted from 02 August to 06 September 2019. SSC MTS Paper II is scheduled on 17 November 2019. Candidates will be shortlisted for the MTS Paper-II on the basis of their performance in MTS Paper II.

Here are the details regarding important dates, application form, salary, exam pattern for SSC MTS 2019 exam:

Important Dates:

Notification Release Date – 22 April 2019

Last Date of Application – 22 May 2019

SSC MTS Admit Card Download Date – 10 days before the exam

SSC MTS Paper I – August 02 to 06, 2019

SSC MTS Paper II – November 17, 2019

Vacancy Details:

– 10,000+ posts (Expected)

Salary:

Pay Band – Rs 5,200- 20,200 + Grade Pay Rs1,800

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

10th Class Pass

Nationality:

A candidate should be:-

– A citizen of India

– Subject of Nepal

– Subject of Bhutan

– Tibetan Refugee

– Person of Indian Origin migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Afganistan, Kenya, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam.

Age:

18 to 25 Years

Selection Procedure:

The selection process consists of Paper 1, Paper 2 and Skill Test.

SSC MTS Exam Pattern:

– SSC MTS Exam Paper I is an objective type online exam while Paper-2 is a descriptive paper in English or any other language to check the candidate’s writing skill and speed. Candidates who will qualify in Paper I will be called for Paper II.

– SSC MTS Exam Paper III is a skill test that needs to be taken as per candidate’s convenience.

How to Apply:

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the SSC and apply in the prescribed format on or before 22 May 2019.

– Click on the tab “SSC JHT 2019 Notice” and read the pre-instructions carefully

– Fill the necessary details and complete the registration process

– Log-in to your account by entering registration number and password

– Furnish your educational details

– Upload the scanned copy of photograph and signature

– Submit the fee by credit/ debit card or e-challan

– After submitting the fee, a confirmation mail/msg will be sent to the candidates

Application Fee:

– General and OBC candidates need to pay Rs 100/-

– Women /SC/ST/PH/Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying any fee

The SSC MTS 2019 exam fee can also be paid via Online or Offline/SBI Challan Mode.

