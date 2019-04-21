SSC MTS 2019 notification from Monday: The Staff Selection Committee (SSC) will release a notification for the post of Multi Tasking (non-technical) Staffon Monday, April 22, 2019 on its official website, ssc.nic.in for the examination which will be conducted from August 2, 2019 to August 6, 2019, as per the official notification.

The Staff Selection Committee (SSC) is all set to release a detailed notification for the post of Multi Tasking (non-technical) Staff on Monday, April 22, 2019 on its official website, ssc.nic.in. The exam will be conducted from August 2, 2019 to August 6, 2019, as per the official notification. Through this recruitment drive, over 10,000 posts to be filled through across the ministries. The last date for applying is May 22, 2019. The qualifiers of the August examination will be eligible for the second round of test. The second will be conducted in November 17, 2019.

SSC MTS 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘register now’ in the ‘log-in’ box

Step 3: Register with basic information

Step 4: Fill the form and upload images

Step 5: Make payment

Link will be activated from April 22, 2019 onwards.

SSC MTS 2019: Salary

The salary is expected to be Rs 5200 – Rs 20200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1800.

SSC MTS 2018: Eligibility criteria based on previous year’s notification

Age criteria: To apply to the SSC MTS 2018, the minimum age limit for the candidate is 18 years and a maximum is 25 years. There is a relaxation in the upper age which is only applicable for SC/ST and other OBC category candidates.

Education: A candidate with having qualifications of matriculation or equivalent is eligible to apply for the job.

Nationality: A candidate is required to be

A citizen of India Subject of Nepal Subject of Bhutan Tibetan Refugee Person of Indian Origin migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Afganistan, Kenya, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam.

