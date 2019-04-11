SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Official notification for SSC MTS likely to be released on April 22 @ ssc.nic.in. Staff Selection Commission of India (SSC) is to release the Multi-Tasking Staff 2019 official notification on April 22, 2019 on the official website ssc.nic.in. Prior to this, the MTS notification for 2019 was scheduled to be released on November 3, 2018. After the release of notification, exam pattern, vacancy, eligibility and other related details will be declared.

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission of India (SSC) is expected to release the Multi-Tasking Staff 2019 official notification on April 22, 2019 tentatively on the official website ssc.nic.in. Earlier, the MTS notification for 2019 was to be released on November 3, 2018, however, later it was delayed. With the release of notification, exam pattern, vacancy, eligibility and other related details will be declared. Candidates can check the official notification by clicking on the link that will be mentioned on this page after it has been released by SSC.

SSC MTS 2019 Important dates:

SSC MTS Online Registration Process- 22nd April 2019 to 25th May 2019

Admit Card- To be notified later

SSC MTS Exam Dates (Paper I)- 2nd August 2019 to 6th September 2019

SSC MTS Exam Dates (Paper II)- 17th November 2019

SSC MTS Exam Dates (Paper III)- To be notified late

Also read: SSC MTS Recruitment 2018: Withheld result of 47 candidates released @ sscnic.in

SSC MTS 2019 Vacancy

A total number of 10,674 vacancies were declared to be filled through SSC MTS Exam, as per the official notification. As per SSC MTS notification 2017, the vacancy is expected to be more or less similar as compared to the last year.

Also Read: SSC MTS recruitment 2018: Application process of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff to begin soon @ ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS 2019 Eligibility Criteria

There are three major criteria that a candidate is required to fulfil in order to be eligible for SSC MTS 2019 exam.

Nationality: A candidate is required to be a citizen of India, subject of Nepal, subject of Bhutan, Tibetan Refugee and a person of Indian Origin migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Afganistan, Kenya, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam.

Age: A candidates should be a minimum of 18 years of age and should not be more than 25 years of age as on August 1, 2019. Apart from the mentioned requirement, the candidates belonging to the reserved categories will be given the age relaxation.

Category Age Relaxation

PH (Physically Handicapped) 10 years

PH + OBC 13 years

PH + ST/ SC 15 years

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More