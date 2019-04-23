SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment Examination: The last date for submission of online application for SSC MTS examnation is May 29. The SSC has advised candidaes to submit applications before the last date as in the last days, they might face problems due to heavu load on the website.

SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment Examination: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application process for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) Examination 2019. Candidates can submit the online application till 5 pm on April 29, 2019. The last date for making an online payment is April 31, this month. The Computer Based Examination (Tier- I) will be held from August 2 to September 6 and the Tier-II examination will be conducted on November 11, 2019. This exam will be descriptive in nature.

The vacancies will be released soon on the official website. Besides Indian citizens, Nepalese, Bhutanese, Tibetian refugee who came to Indian before January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India. The job seekers from Indian origin who have migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda,

the United Republic of Tanzania(Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Check steps to know how to apply for SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment Examination:

• Candidates need to visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

• On the right side of the home page, click on new user option

• Those who are not new users need to click on Register option

• Candidates need to fill the required details

The last date for submission of online applications is May 29, 2019, till 5 pm. The SSC has advised candidates to not to wait for the last date and submit applications before closing date TO avoid the possibility of disconnection,

inability or failure as there could be a heavy load on the SSC website during last days. In a notification, the SSC has cautioned the candidates that they will be responsible if they fail to submit the application within the last date.

