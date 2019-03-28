SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment:
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) which will conduct the examination for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) (Non-Technical) from August 2 to September 6, will release the official notification for the examination on April 22, 2019, in its official website-ssc.nic.in. SSC MTS Selection will be done on the basis of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2019 (Paper-I) and Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2019 (Paper-II). Candidates will be shortlisted for the MTS Paper-II on the basis of their performance in MTS Paper II. Paper-I will consist of 300 questions. The duration of answering the questions is 2 hours. While Paper II will be subjective in nature. The interested candidates are required to write a short essay or letter. This paper will consist of 50 marks. The duration of solving Paper II is 30 minutes.
Approximately SSC will release around 10000+ vacancies for various posts under MTS Non-Technical such as Peon, Safaiwala, Jamadar, Junior Gestetner Operator, Chowkidar etc.
Important Dates:
• April 22, 2019: Notification release date
• May 22, 2019: Last date of application
• 10 days before the exam: SSC MTS admit card download date
• August 2, September 6, 2019: SSC MTS Paper I
• November 17, 2019: SSC MTS Paper II
Vacancy Details:
• Expected Vacancy – 10,000+
Salary:
• Pay scale: Rs 5200- 20200
Educational Qualification:
• Candidates must have passed 10th from recognised Board.
Nationality:
A candidate should be:-
• A citizen of India
• Subject of Bhutan
• Tibetan Refugee
• Subject of Nepal
• Person of Indian Origin migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Afganistan, Kenya, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam.
Age Limit:
• 18-25 Years
• SC/ST and Domiciled in the state of J&K (general)- Up to 5 years relaxation
• OBC and Ex-servicemen (general)- Up to 3 years relaxation
• Ex-servicemen (OBC)- up to 3 years
• Ex-servicemen (SC/ST) and Domiciled in the state of J&K (OBC)- up to 8 years
• PH (GEN) and Domiciled in the state of J&K (SC/ST)- Up to 5 years relaxation
• PH (OBC) – Up to 8 years
• PH (SC/ST) – up to 10 years
Exam Pattern:
SSC MTS Exam Paper-I is an objective type online exam while Paper-II is a descriptive paper in English or any other language to check the candidate’s writing skill and speed. Candidates who will qualify in Paper I will be called for Paper II. Paper-III is a skill test that needs to be taken as per candidate’s convenience.
Application Fees :
• General and OBC – Rs 100/-
• Women /SC/ST/PH/Ex-Servicemen – No Fee
note: Fee can be paid via Online or Offline/SBI Challan Mode
Leave a Reply