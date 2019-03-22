Staff Selection Commission (SSC) MTS 2019 Recruitment: The Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) (Non-Technical) examination will be conducted from August 2 to September 6 by the Staff Selection Commission. Of which the official notification for the examination will be released on April 22, 2019. A class 10th pass can also apply for the same on the official website. The examination will be conducted for different post varying from Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) is a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Central Government Ministries / Departments / Offices, in different States / Union Territories.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) MTS 2019 Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) which will conduct the examination for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) (Non-Technical) from August 2 to September 6 will release the official notification for the examination on April 22, 2019. The interested candidates can apply for the recruitment on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. These posts vary from Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) is a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Central Government Ministries / Departments / Offices, in different States / Union Territories. An online application will be submitted through the official website of the Commission. A Class 10th pass out from a recognised board can also apply for the same.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of two papers that is Paper I and Paper II. Paper will be of the objective in nature. It will consist of 300 questions. The duration of answering the questions is 2 hours. While Paper II will be subjective in nature. The interested candidates are required to write a short essay or letter. This paper will consist of 50 marks. The duration of solving the Paper II is 30 minutes.

MTS 2019 Recruitment: Selection pattern

Meanwhile, the candidates who are registering for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam should apply immediately as the application window will close on April 5, 2019.

Candidates who belonged to the age group of 18-27 years and who have passed class 12 exam are qualified for the CHSL exam. While the candidates who are applying for the data entry operator post, the candidates should have passed Class 12th exam in science stream with Mathematics, as a subject. The CHSL is held to recruit the candidates for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

MTS 2019 Recruitment: Pay scale

The multi-tasking staff is a general central service group ‘C’ non-gazetted, non-ministerial post that comes under payband of Rs 5,200 – Rs 20,200 + grade pay of Rs 1,800. The salary in-hand will be payable Rs.18,000- Rs.22,000.

MTS 2019 Recruitment:Age Limit

Candidates should be aged between 18 to 25 years. An age relaxation has been provided for reserved category. following are the categories for which the age limit is mentioned

1. SC/ST and Domiciled in the state of J&K (general)- Upto 5 years relaxation

2. OBC and Ex-servicemen (general)- Up to 3 years relaxation

3. PH (GEN) and Domiciled in the state of J&K (SC/ST)- Up to 5 years relaxation

4. PH (OBC) – Up to 8 years

5. PH (SC/ST) – up to 10 years

6. Ex-servicemen (OBC)- up to 3 years

7. Ex-servicemen (SC/ST) and Domiciled in the state of J&K (OBC)- up to 8 years

