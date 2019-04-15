SSC MTS 2019: The recruitment notification of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2019 (Paper-I) will be released by the Staff Selection Commission on the official website, ssc.nic.in on April 22, 2019. Interested candidates who wish to apply can do the same when the application process starts.

SSC MTS 2019: Staff Selection Commission will release the recruitment notification of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2019 (Paper-I) on the official website, ssc.nic.in on April 22, 2019. The interested candidates who wish to apply can do the same after the commencement of the application process. Previously, SSC notification was expected to be out on November 03, 2018.

As per media reports, through this recruitment examination, SSC will fill a total of 10,000 vacancies for various posts under MTS Non-Technical such as peon, safaiwala, jamadar, junior gestetner operator, chowkidar etc. Interested candidates who want to apply should be a class 10th pass out or equivalent from a recognised Board. The age of the candidates should fall under the bracket of 18 to 25 years of age.

SSC MTS Exam for Paper I will be held from August 02 to September 06, 2019. While the SSC MTS Paper II is scheduled to be conducted on November 17, 2019. Candidates will be shortlisted for the MTS Paper II on the basis of their performance in MTS Paper II.

Important Dates for SSC MTS 2019

Notification release date – 22 April, 2019

Last date of application – 22 May, 2019

SSC MTS admit card download date – 10 days before the exam

SSC MTS Paper I – 02 August to 06 September 2019

SSC MTS Paper II – 17 November 2019

Vacancy details of SSC MTS 2019

Expected vacancy – 10,000+ posts

SSC MTS 2019 Salary

Candidates who will be selected will be paid Rs 5,200- Rs 20,200 plus grade pay Rs1,800

Selection Procedure for SSC MTS 2019

The candidates will have to undertake a selection process consisting of Paper 1, Paper 2 and Skill Test.

A candidate should be a citizen of India, a person of Indian origin migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Afganistan, Kenya, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam.

