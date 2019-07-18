SSC MTS Admit Card 2019: The application status links for the SSC Multi – Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff has been released on the official website of Staff Selection Commission, SSC, ssc.nic.in. All those candidates who had applied for SSC MTS Vacancy 2019 can check whether their application has been accepted or rejected.

In order to check their application status, candidates must note that they should visit the official website of the SSC to check their application status. Candidates must provide Registration Number/Name, Mother’s Name and Date of Birth.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2019: Steps to check Application Status

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, or click on the direct link: ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage drop-down and select ‘application status’ and then select exam ‘SSC MTS’

Step 3: If you know your Registered ID/roll number, click on ‘YES’ and then enter all the required details to search your status

Step 4: If you don’t know your Registered ID/roll number, click on No

Step 5: Then enter your Name, mother’s name, date of birth and click on search status

Step 6: The status of your application will be displayed on the screen.

More than 25 lakh candidates have applied for the SSC MTS Examination this year. The MTS Tier I Exam 2019 is scheduled to held on August 2, 2019, by SSC. Candidates must note that the admit cards would be released only for those candidates whose applications have been accepted.

