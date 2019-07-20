SSC MTS admit card 2019: Staff Selection Commission, Central Western has released the admit card for Computer Based Test Phase I Exam for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019.

SSC MTS exam 02 August to 22 August 2019. SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 link is also given below. Candidates can download their admit card by providing their Registration ID, Roll Number/ Name and Date of Birth. SSC MTS exam will be held from 02 August to 22 August 2019.

Steps to download the SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 for Mumbai

Step 1: Visit the official site, RRB Western Region official website i.e. www.sscwr.net.

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be three options available to download the admit card

For online applicant only

Candidates can click and submit your registration ID, date of birth, select your exam city, code and then click search.

If you know your roll number

Candidates then can enter roll number, date of birth, select your exam city code and then click on search.

If you do not know your roll number

If candidates don’t remember roll number then you have an option to add your father’s name, date of birth, select your exam city code, and then click search.

Step 3: Click on the ‘search’ button

Step 4: Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with ID proof (viz. Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar, Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a Govt. employee, College / University Photo ID card, if still studying, in ORIGINAL at the exam center.

