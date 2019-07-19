SSC MTS admit card 2019: The admit card for Phase I Exam for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission, SSC. These Admit cards have been issued only for Bihar and UP.

SSC MTS admit card 2019: Staff Selection Commission, SSC Central Region has released the admit card for Phase I Exam for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 at sscer.org. The commission has released the admit card for computer-based test round examination in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who have opted for their examination center within the state of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar can now download their Admit Card.

Candidates must visit the official website of SSc to download their Admit card. Also, they can log in the official website of the Central Region, sscer.org.

The entrance examination foe the SSC MTS Phase I is scheduled to held from August 2, 2019, to August 22, 2019. Candidates must keep their registration number and roll number handy in order to download the admit card.

Steps to download the SSC MTS admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the SSC Central Region www.sscer.org

Step 2: on the homepage, click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF EXAMINATION 2019 TO BE HELD FROM 02/08/2019 TO 22/08/2019’

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number or Name & Father’s Name: and Date of Birth

Step 4: Select your exam city

Step 5: click on the “Search” button

Step 6: Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must note that its mandatory for them to carry admit card in the examination hall. No candidate will be allowed to sit in the examination without the admit card. Candidates must also carry a valid photo ID with the Admit Card.

