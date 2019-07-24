SSC MTS Admit Card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the admit card for candidates those who have successfully registered themselves for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-I) Examination, 2019 from Western region, Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region, and North Western region.

Candidates can download their e-admit card bu visiting the official website of SSC or else they can download the admit card from the regional websites of Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can download their admit card by providing their Registration ID, Roll Number/ Name and Date of Birth.

SSC MTS exam will be held from August 02, 2019 to August 22, 2019. MTS Paper, I question paper will consist of 4 sections including Intelligence Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, English Language and General Knowledge. Also, for each wrong answers, negative marking will be done of 0.25 marks.

The Examination will be based on Objective type and bilingual (Hindi & English) in nature. Candidates those who will be shortlisted in SSC MTS Paper 1 will have to appear for SSC MTS Paper 2.

Steps to check SSC MTS Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab

Step 3: Scroll down and then click on the link for your region,

Step 4: ‘Status/Download Admit Card for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019’ click on the link.

Step 5: Enter your login credentials (Registration ID, Roll Number/ Name and Date of Birth)

Step 6: Click on Search

Step 7: Your SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen, download and take a print out for future reference.

