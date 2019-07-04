SSC MTS Admit Card 2019. The admit card for the first phase for bumpers recruitment on the Multi-Tasking Service (MTS) posts will be released soon at ssc.nic.in. Once the hall tickets are released the SSC MTS Tier 1 Computer Best Test (CBT) to be held from August 2 to September 6.

Once the SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 is released, the candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website of SSC, ie ssc.nic.in. For more information related to the SSC MTM examination including Exam date, Syllabus, candidates can log in the staff selection commission for complete information.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2019: Steps to download SSC MTS hall ticket

Step 1: Login the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the SSC homepage, click on the link which says, SSC MTS Admit Card 2019

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page, including information such as candidate roll number, registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Enter the details carefully

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the page

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

SSC MTS Tier 1 Computer Best Test (CBT) will take place from August 2 to September 6. SSC MTS Paper I will consist of 4 sections which comprise questions from Intelligence Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, English Language and General Knowledge.

On the wrong answer to a question, the .25 marks will be cut. Successful student SSC in SSC Tier 1 exam will be qualified for MTS Tier 2 Test. SSC MTS Tier 2 exam will be offline.

