SSC MTS 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the SSC MTS or Multi Tasking Staff Admit Cards for the upcoming recruitment examination on the official website – ssc.nic.in. The SSC is all set to conduct the SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment examination from August 2 at various centres across the country. All those who have submitted their applications for appearing in the examination are advised to download their respective SSC MTS admit cards 2019 or SSC MTS Hall Tickets 2019 from the official website before the commencement of the examination.

How to check and download the SSC MTS Admit Cards 2019?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2019”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the details such as the registration number and click on submit

The SSC MTS Admit Cards will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference in future

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of SSC and download the Admit Cards for SSC MTS Exam 2019

SSC MTS exam will end on August 22, 2019. The questions in the examination will be based on Intelligence Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, English Language and General Knowledge. There will be 0.25 negative marking for each wrong answers. The Examination papers will be Objective type and bilingual i.e both in Hindi and in English. Candidates must note that if they qualify the first CBT then they will have to appear for the SSC MTS Paper 2 which will be notified by the authority soon.

