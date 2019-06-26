SSC MTS Admit Card 2019: Staff Selection Commission to release admit cards for Multi Tasking Staff exam on ssc.nic.in soon. Candidates can check the steps to download the MTS Hall Tickets given in this article below.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC will release the admit cards for Multi Tasking Staff recruitment exam on its 0fficial website – ssc.nic.in soon. The admit cards will be available for download after the Commission releases it on the official website. According to reports, the Commission is likely to release the MTS Admit Cards either in the third or last week of July. SSC will conduct the tier-I exam for recruitment of MTS staff from August 2 to September 6.

Those who clear the SSC MTS Recruitment Tier-1 examination will have to sit for the Tier-II exam which will be held on November 17, 2019, according to the official notification released by SSC.

How to download the SSC MTS Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission as mentioned above – ssc.nic.in

On clicking, look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Click on the same

The candidates will be taken to a new window

Now,

Here’s the direct link to go to the SSC official website and download the admit cards of SSC MTS Recruitment Exam 2019

The SSC Recruitment Tier 1 Exam will be conducted in the CBT format and the paper will be divided into four sections. Objective multiple choice questions from English Language, Numerical Aptitude, General Intelligence and Reasoning and General Awareness will be asked in Paper 1. Meanwhile, the Paper-2 will be a pen and paper based mode of examination and descriptive questions in English or any other language listed in the government policies under SSC.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App