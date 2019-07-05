SSC MTS Admit Card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC will release the SSC MTS Exam hall tickets or SSC Multi Tasking Staff Recruitment examination call letter on the official website – ssc.nic.in soon. According to the notification released by the Staff Selection Commission, the SSC MTS Exam 2019 will be conducted by the authority from August 2, 2019, till September 6, 2019, at various examination centres across the country.
All those who have submitted applications for the SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 process are advised to keep an eye on the official website. They can download the admit cards of SSC MTS exam 2019 once released by the authority on the SSC official website – www.ssc.nic.in. The MTS Exam Paper will be MCQ based or Objective type and will be available in both Hindi and English.
How to download the SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 when released by SSC?
- Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission or SSC – ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC MTS Exam Admit Card 2019 download“
- On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a different window
- Now, enter the login credentials on the new page
- ON submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Download the same and take a print out of the SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 for future reference
Here’s the direct link to download the SSC MTS Admit Card 2019