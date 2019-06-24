SSC admit card will be released the admit card in the third or lost week of July. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website,ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) is set to release the admit card for the post of Multi Tasking Staff(MTS) in the third or lost week of July. Candidates willing to participate in the exam can download the admit card through the official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, The tier-I exam will be held from August 2 to September 6, while the tier-II exam will be conducted on November 17, 2019. The paper-i exam will be conducted in online mode. It will be an objective based multiple choice question exam. Paper-I is divided into four segments. Paper-II will be a written exam.

Steps to download SSC MTS admit card 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter required details like registration number and roll number

Step 4: After submitting all the required details, the admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result, take a print out for future reference.

Reasoning and General Intelligence will consist of general English test and numerical aptitude.

English language: Questions will be on basic English vocabulary, grammar, synonyms, antonyms, sentence structure and writing ability.

Reasoning and General Intelligence: This test will be on problem-solving, analysis, space visualization, decision making, relationship concepts, visual memory, discriminating observation, arithmetical number series, figure classification etc.

Numerical Aptitude: This paper will be included computation of whole numbers, relating to number systems, fundamental arithmetical operations, interest, profit and loss, ratio and proportion mensuration, time and work etc.

General awareness: In this test current affairs knowledge, general awareness of the environment will be asked. This test will also include subjects like history, culture, Indian constitution, economics etc.

