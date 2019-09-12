SSC MTS Answer Key 2019: In its recent notification has declared that the last date to raise objections or challenge for Tier-1 answer key has been postponed till September 12, 2019 (6:00 pm). Candidates need to pay Rs 100 per objections. Challenges must be raised on the official website of SSC,

SSC MTS Answer Key 2019: The Staff Selection Commission in its recent notification has declared the important notice regarding the submission of objections against SSC MTS Tier 1 2019 answer key. In the notice, the commission has postponed the deadline to raise objections against the tier-1 answer key declared for the Multi-tasking (non-technical) staff examination 2019.

The candidates need to log in using their User ID (i.e. Roll Number) and Password and submit their objections with valid reason on the official website of SSC by 12th September 2019 (6:00 PM). Candidates need to pay Rs 100 per objections.

The answer key was released on September 6, and now candidates can raise objections till September 12, 6:00 pm. Earlier the last date to raise an objection was September 11. The SSC in a notification said that since many candidates faced issues while raising objections on September 7, one extra day will be allotted to them. Also, the final SSC MTS answer key will be released after analyzing objections raised by the candidate.

SSC MTS answer key 2019: Steps to raise an objection

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC MTS answer key’

Step 3: A PDF will open, read instructions and click on the link at the end

Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Enter your login credentials, Roll Number and Password.

Step 6: Answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the answer key for future reference.

SSC MTS Tier 1 2019 Exam was conducted from 2 August 2019 to 22 August 2019 across India through the computer-based mode and the preliminary answer keys for the same have been uploaded on the official website.

