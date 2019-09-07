SSC MTS answer keys 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released SSC MTS exam 2019 answer keys @ssc.nic.in. The candidates who appeared for the SSC MTS exam 2019 can check their answers and raise objections @ @ssc.nic.in before September 11.

SSC MTS answer keys 2019 @ ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday shared the answer key for SSC MTS exam 2019 which were held from August 2 to 22, 2019. SSC has shared the tentative answers for the multitasking staff exam @ online at ssc.nic.in. SSC MTS exam 2019 was conducted in the computer-based test mode across the various center of the country. The exam paper was carrying objective type questions and the result for SSC MTS exam 2019 will be out soon. The candidates who are eager to know the right answers for the SSC MTS exam 2019 questions can check their responses and the answer on commissions the official website.

To check the SSC MTS exam 2019 answer keys candidates need to use their login ID and password they used during the CBT issued by the SSC. Candidates can also raise objections, if any, against the answers mentioned online. The last date to raise objection is September 11 till 6 pm. For every question, the candidates need to pay a rechecking fee of Rs 100 online.

The candidates are advised to check the SSC MTS answer keys only from the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and take a print out of the answers uploaded on the official website as it will not be available after a few days.

Reports say the Commission conducted the recruitment drive to hire more than 10, 674 SSC multi-tasking staff. The online application process for the recruitment had begun on April 22, 2019. According to the data released by SSC, over 38 lakh 58 thousand aspirants applied for the SSC Job out of which 19 lakh 18 thousand candidates wrote the exam. The SSC MTS exam 2019 result will be declared soon @ ssc.nic.in.

For the SSC job, the candidates who will qualify the Tier -1 exam needs to take qualify the SSC MTS tier-2 descriptive paper which will be held on November 17, 2019.

