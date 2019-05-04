SSC MTS Exam 2019: The Commission has notified the candidates to apply before the last date May 29, 2019. The commission has advised the candidates till the last date as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during last days. Candidates can visit the official website of SSC in order to apply for the recruitment examination@ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Exam 2019: Check last date, important instructions to candidates here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited the applications for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019. The Commission has notified the candidates to apply before the last date May 29, 2019. The commission has advised the candidates till the last date as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during last

days. Candidates can visit the official website of SSC in order to apply for the recruitment examination@ssc.nic.in.

The SSC has started the online application for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) since April 22, 2019. The last date for the online application process will be May 29, 2019.

Fee structure:

Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories will need to pay Rs 100 for the application form while as the aspirants belonging to other categories are barred from payment of application fee. The application fees can be paid through both online or offline method.

Qualification:

Candidates should have passed matriculation examination from the recognized board or university.

Examination pattern:

The examination will be divided into two paper i.e. Paper 1 and paper 2. SSC will conduct Paper 1 from August 2 to September 6, 2019, and Tier 2 will be held on November 17, 2019. Paper 1 will be carrying of objective type questions while Paper 2 will be descriptive in nature. The papers will be set in both Hindi and English languages.

Meanwhile, negative marking also, for every wrong answer in Paper 1, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

