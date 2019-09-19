SSC MTS Exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission is likely to release the SSC MTS Result Exam next month. It will be released on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can go through the below-mentioned details about the result.

SSC MTS Exam 2019: The result of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Tier-1 is likely to be released in October 2019, as per reports. The Staff Selection Commission will release the result on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The SSC officials, however, have neither confirmed neither announced the result date.

The SSC had conducted the SSC MTS Tier 1 exam in August 2019, starting from August 1 till August 22. The answer key was released in this month. The SSC MTS Tier-2 exam will be conducted on November 17. Many examnation centers will be set up to facilitate the students across the country. Reports suggest that the result is likely to be released in February-March 2020.

Steps to check SSC MTS Exam 2019:

First, visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in On the homepage, you need to click on the link that reads result Here, enter your credentials SSC MTS Exam 2019 result will be displayed on the screen Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Those qualifying for the final exam will be recruited for Multi-Tasking posts across various government departments. These posts are non-gazetted and non-ministerial in nature. Earlier, the SSC MTS 2019 Admit Card was released on July 19, 2019.

The SSC had not released the details of a total number of vacancies with the release of official notification. According to SSC MTS Notification 2017, as many as 10674 vacancies were to be filled through the SSC MTS Exam. The number of vacancies for this year’s recruitment may vary. It is not clear whether more or fewer posts will be filled through the recruitment.

