SSC MTS Exam pattern 2018: The registration process of Staff Selection Commission Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff has been started on the official website ssc.nic.in. The candidates are requested to apply latest by December 3, 2018. The candidates are need to prepare according to a certain exam pattern for the SSC MTS.

An all India level examination is conducted in a pen and paper mode. The examination is divided into two different parts– Paper I and Paper II.

Paper-1 is an online exam consisted of an objective multiple choice question type. It will also be divided into four sections i.e. Intelligence reasoning, numerical aptitude, English and General Knowledge. Each category will have 25 questions.

However, Paper-2 is a descriptive paper in English or any other language listed under the government policies. The paper – II consists of one short essay/letter writing a question in any language. The total duration of Paper II is 30 minutes.

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Paper 2.

The total duration of Paper I is 2 hours for general category students. For visually handicapped and cerebral palsy candidates it is 2 hours 40 minutes.

For special candidates like visually handicapped and cerebral palsy, the duration of taking the examination is 45 minutes.

SSC Eligibility Criteria

The candidates belonging to an age bracket of 18-25 years are eligible to apply for the SSC MTS 2018 exam.

However, the candidates belonging to SC/ST and other OBC categories, there is a relaxation of five years of age. Also, the candidates are required to pass matriculation or its equivalent exam from a recognised state or central board like CBSE or CISCE.

