Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC Multi-tasking staff (MTS) recruitment examination results 2017 on its official website @ssc.nic.in. A total of 159182 candidates have qualified the paper 2. The MTS recruitment exam was held in a computer-based mode in last year September and October 2017. Currently, students are facing inconvenience due to the unsmooth function of the website, we suggest the candidates check SSC MTS 2017 result after some time. With the declaration of the paper 1 results, the qualified candidates can now start preparing for paper 2 exam that is scheduled to be held on January 28.

The Staff Selection Commission is likely to release the admit cards a week before the exam. The exams were initially scheduled for April 20, May 14, May 28, June 5 and June 11 but were cancelled after it was found that the question paper and the answer keys circulating on social media. The Personnel Ministry had said in a release that the SSC has taken a decision to cancel the Paper-I (afternoon shift) of the MTS (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016 held on April 30, 2017, because the said paper was found to be compromised.

According to reports, over 6 million candidates this year applied for the 8,300 Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) posts in the country under the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Following these steps students can check MTS result 2017 online: