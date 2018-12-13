SSC MTS Recruitment 2018-19: SSC MTS 2018 Notification Delayed for 10000+ posts. The Staff Selection Commission was all set to announce the SSC MTS Non-Technical official notification on 3 November 2018 but has now got delayed. As per the SSC calendar 2018, the date was November 3, and the last day to apply for all the interested candidates is 3 December 2018.

This time the Commision has released as many as 8300 vacancies for MTS Non-Technical posts, there are speculations that posts might increase, which makes it 10,000 posts. But they are yet to be announced by the officials of the SSC’s official website. As per the admission criteria, all the aspirants have to pass the Matriculation Examination or pass from a recognised Board for the eligibility of this examination.

Other eligibility criteria include the age, which has been between 18 to 27 years of age. The selection process for SSC MTS 2018 will be based on written examination, which will be divided into Paper 1 and Paper 2-the first one will have objective questions while the other one will have descriptive questions.

All the interested, eligible candidates, who are eagerly waiting for SSC MTS 2018 notification will have to garner a little more patience for the declaration of official notification by the SSC authorities. As per the latest media reports, the submission of online application for the SSC MTS 2018 will soon start after the announcement of the notification.

Following which, all the candidates can check the notification and eligibility criteria. After the exam is conducted, the selection process will take place. All the best to all the aspirants!

