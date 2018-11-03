SSC MTS recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission will begin the application process of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff on the official website. The eligible candidates are required to apply from 3/11/2018 on the official website. The last date to submit the form is December 3. However, the final dates for the examination and date to download the admit card for SSC MTS 2018 are yet to be released.

SSC MTS recruitment 2018: The application process of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff recruitment 2018 from November 3, 2018 will begin as per the latest notification given by the Staff Selection Commission on the official website ssc.nic.in. The eligible candidates can start applying from 3/11/2018 and the last date to submit filled form is December 3. However, the final dates for the examination and date to download the admit card for SSC MTS 2018 are yet to be released.

This year, over 10,000 candidates are expected to apply for this SSC MTS exam on the registration form. The important note is that the candidates can choose their centres as per choice while filling the application form. Therefore, the final allotment of the centre by SSC will be done on the basis of the candidates’ choices of centres.

SSC MTS 2018: Eligibility

The candidates belonging to the age bracket of 18 years and 25 years can apply to the SSC MTS 2018 exam. However, there is a relaxation of five years of age is granted for SC/ST and other OBC categories. The candidates are required to pass matriculation or its equivalent exam from a recognised state or central board like CBSE or CISCE.

Exam pattern

The candidates required to take two different levels of examination. The two level of exam are entirely different from each other. Paper-1 is an online exam consisted of an objective multiple choice question type. It will also be divided into four sections.

However, Paper-2 is a pen-and-paper mode of examination, which includes a descriptive paper in English or any other language listed under the government policies.

Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission has begun the online application process for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination. The candidates should possess a post- graduate degree in Hindi and Hindi and English with Hindi as a main subject.

