SSC MTS recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited the job applications for multi-tasking posts @ ssc-cr.org. The candidates can apply online on the official website of SSC—ssc-cr.org. As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the SSC MTS recruitment 2018 is December 3 and the exam will be conducted in 2 level.

The process for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) multi-tasking jobs has started and interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same on the SSC’s official website @ ssc-cr.org. The government selection board has invited the applications for the non-technical staff recruitment. The last date to apply for the SSC MTS recruitment 2018 is December 3. According to the official notification available on the official website, ssc-cr.org, the date of examination and admit cards will are yet to be announced. As per the reports, more than 10,000 posts are vacant in the government offices and the staff selection board is eyeing to fill them through SSC MTS exam this year.

The SSC MTS recruitment exam 2018 will be done after 2 exams— Paper-1 and Paper-2. The SSC MTS exam 2018 paper 1 will be an online test carrying the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ). The SSC MTS exam 2018 paper 2 will be a written test and candidates can attempt it in the language of their choice. The aspirants looking for a government job may apply before December 3, which is the last date to apply for the SSC MTS recruitment 2018.

What is the eligibility criteria for the SSC MTS recruitment 2018:

The candidates who are willing to apply for the SSC MTS recruitment 2018, must have qualified the matriculation or its equivalent exam from a recognised state or central board like CBSE or CISCE.

For the applicants of the general category, the Staff Selection Board has also kept the age limit of 25-years. While relaxation of five years of age will be given to the candidates of the reserved category (SC/ST/ OBC).

Here are the simple steps to apply online for the SSC MTS recruitment 2018:

Step 1- Visit the official website Staff Selection Commission @ ssc-cr.org

Step 2- Click on the link for SSC MTS recruitment 2018 on the home page.

Step 3- Enter the details like Name, Father’s name, Date of Birth, e-mail Address, Mobile number and Educational Qualification.

Step 4- Follow the instructions as directed by the SSC.

Step 5- Note down your registration number and password.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More