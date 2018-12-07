SSC MTS Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Selection (SSC) is all set to release the notification for the post of Multi Tasking Staff Non-Technical soon, reports said. The interested candidates can download check the notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Admits cards would also be available at ssconline.nic.on.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Selection (SSC) is all set to release the notification for the post of Multi Tasking Staff Non-Technical soon, reports said. The interested candidates can download check the notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Admits cards would also be available at ssconline.nic.on. The notification was supposed to released last month but it has been delayed as per the exam calendar of SSC. It is speculated that this year vacancies will see a significant rise and around 10,000 posts are expected to be announced. Last year, the SSC had invited applications for the 8,300 vacancies for the post of MTS Non-Technical staff.

The candidates must read the official notification thoroughly before applying for the exam. The notification contains qualification/eligibility criteria, age limit, fee details, last date and how to apply online for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) MTS Recruitment 2018. Candidates who have no idea regarding the exam pattern of SSC MTS can read the next year notification.

The interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of SSC for regular updates as the exam conducting authority is likely to notify the advertisement anytime soon.

Eligibility/Qualification criteria:

Candidates must have passed the Class 10th or equivalent from a recognized board. Candidates should be between 18 to 27 years of age to successfully apply for the exam.

Exam Pattern:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test which consists of Paper-1 (Objective Type) and Paper-2 (Descriptive Type).

