The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the official notification for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam 2019. As per the official notification, the SSC MTS 2019 online application process for the same has been started and the interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the same is May 29, 2019. All the interested candidates can apply till 5:00 PM, May 29, 2019.

Vacancy details for SSC MTS 2019:

Total: More than 10,000 vacancies

Name of the post: Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)

Eligibility Criteria for SSC MTS 2019:

The candidates who are interested in applying for SSC MTS 2019, must possess a matriculation certificate from a recognised board.

Candidates who are on the stage of getting the degree or are waiting for the results can also apply for the same.

Age Limit for SSC MTS 2019:

The lower limit of the candidates is 18 years and the upper age limit of the candidates is 25 years.

The candidates of SC, ST category will get an age relaxation of 5 years.

The candidates of the OBC category will get an age relaxation of 3 years.

The candidates of the PWD category will get an age relaxation of 10 to 13 years.

The candidates of ex-servicemen category will get an age relaxation of 3 years.

Application fee for SSC MTS 2019:

The candidates of the general category have to pay a fee of Rs 100 for their registration. All the candidates belonging to any reserved category are not supposed to pay any registration fee. The application fee can be paid through Net Banking, BHIM UPI and various cards like the Visa, Maestro, Mastercard, RuPay credit or debit cards.

Paper pattern for SSC MTS 2019:

Paper 1 will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions (MCQs). There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Paper 2 will be a descriptive one in which the candidates have to write a short essay or letter in English or any other preferred language.

Document verification for SSC MTS 2019:

Candidates are required to bring two passport size coloured photographs and one valid photo identity proof like Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, driving license, passport, etc. ‘

Important dates for SSC MTS 2019:

Date of submission of online applications: April 22, 2019, to May 29, 2019.

Last date of receipt of application: May 29, 2019, till 5:00 PM.

Last date for making online fee payment: May 31, 2019, till 5:00 PM.

Last date for payment through challan: June 1, 2019.

Date of computer-based examinations (TIER 1): August 2, 2019, to September 9, 2019.

Date of Tier 2 examination (descriptive paper): November 11, 2019.

