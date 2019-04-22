SSC MTS recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally dropped the notification for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) or MTS 2019 on its official website which is ssc.nic.in. The application process has begun today and the candidates can apply before May 29, 2019. The Application fee is for Rs. 100 which can be paid through any medium. Here are the eligibility criteria, Age limit, and Documents required for the candidates!

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally dropped the notification for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) or MTS 2019 on its official website which is ssc.nic.in. The latest notification is aimed to inform candidates that the online application procedure has begun and it will end on May 29, 2019. The candidates should also note that they can keep paying the fee until May 31, 2019.

The recruitment procedure will be divided into two-tier written examinations and after that, document verification and interview round will take place. The first examination, tier-I is scheduled to be conducted from July 2 to August 6, 2019, and the tier-II exam will begin from November 17, 2019, as per the latest notifications available on the official website. While the tier-I exam will be based on multiple choice questions, tier-II will be elaborative and descriptive.

The important dates for SSC MTS recruitment 2019 released by the official website are as follows!

1: Dates for submission of online applications: April 22, 2019, to May 29, 2019

2. Last date for receipt of application: May 29, 2019 (till 5.00 PM)

3. Last date for making online fee payment: May 31, 2019 (till 5.00 PM)

4. Last date for generation of offline Challan: May 31, 2019 (till 5.00 PM)

5. Last date for payment through Challan: June 1, 2019 (Only during the working hours of Banks)

6. Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): From August 2, 2019 to September 6, 2019.

7. Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper): Starts from November 17, 2019.

According to the official website, the vacancies are not determined yet but will be announced soon. The updated vacancies will be brought to candidates through the official website.

Eligibility criteria!

The candidates should have at least cleared Matriculation Examination or equivalent exam will decent marks.

Age Limit:

Candidates should note that to sit for the examinations of SSC MTS 2019, the minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum is 25 years. The relaxation in detail is available on the official website of SSC but relaxation for SC/ST and other OBC category candidates will be given.

Here are the documents required!

Voter’s ID Card

Passport

Employer ID Card (Govt./ PSU/ Private), etc

income certificate

Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar

Driving License

PAN Card

Caste certificate

School/ College ID Card

Two passport-sized photographs

